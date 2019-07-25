Add this smart meat thermometer + six probes to your kitchen at $40 (Reg. $60)

Today only, Woot is offering the Tenergy Solis Digital Smart Meat Thermometer with 6 Probes for $39.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally closer to $60 at Amazon, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. (Note that we did briefly see it for $10 less in the weeks leading up to Prime Day.) You’ll find six probes included with your purchase here, giving you the ability to track multiple meal’s temperatures at one time. Plus, it hooks up to your phone via Bluetooth so you can monitor your food’s temps from indoors when it’s raining outside, or the couch while watching the game. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

The ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer is a great alternative at $13 Prime shipped. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon and allows you to easily and quickly check the temperature of just about anything. It’s just not Bluetooth and is limited to a single item at a time.

Tenergy Solis Digital Meat Thermometer features:

SMART REAL-TIME NOTIFICATIONS – Stop standing around, boringly, to check on the temperature and free yourself from cooking as you can get instant notifications through your phone. Place Tenergy Solis on a metal surface with the magnetic back and get temperature readings on your phone via Bluetooth with a range of up to 100ft using the smart App (Search for Solis Thermo on either Apple App Store or Google Play). Cooking isn’t convenient, but Tenergy Solis smoker thermometer just made it be.

