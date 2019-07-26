Tote an iPad + MacBook in Samsonite’s Prowler Laptop Backpack: $36 (Reg. $60)

eBags via Rakuten is offering the Samsonite Prowler Laptop Backpack (ST6) for $35.99 shipped when coupon code BAGS20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. This spacious backpack has a padded laptop compartment with enough room to accommodate any MacBook and many other portable PCs. It’s made of water-resistant materials, making it a suitable option for folks toting electronics. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re not a fan of aimlessly throwing gear in your bag, check out Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Organizer for $10. This handy board is covered in elastic straps that hold all sorts of gear in place. I’ve been using Cocoon’s organizational products for quite some time and can’t picture replacing them with anything else.

Samsonite Prowler Laptop Backpack features:

STAY ORGANIZED: Multiple pockets include a padded pocket for your tablet or iPad, one pocket in the front for more smaller items, and a side pocket for beverages and water bottles. Plus, the main interior is large enough to fit books and bulky items.

PADDED LAPTOP COMPARTMENT: Our padded sleeve ensures your laptop will remain protected, no matter what else you store in the bag.

