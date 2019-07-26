Slash 35% off TP-Link’s 3-Way Smart Light Switch Kit at $35, more from $17.50

B&H is offering the TP-Link 3-Way Smart Light Switch Kit (HS210) for $34.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s around 35% off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked there by $5. Ever since fully switching to smart lighting, I haven’t been able to imagine going back. Throughout my switch, I found 3-way situations to be the most annoying and complex. With this kit, you’ll be able to swap out existing 3-ways without much effort. This kit can be controlled via the Kasa app, Alexa, Google Assistant, and even Microsoft Cortana. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Many of the deals from yesterday’s smart home roundup are still live; swing by to see if there’s any other gear well-suited for your space.

We also spotted that Gosund (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of its Smart Plugs for $17.63 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code UY2BB75A during checkout. If you have any lamps around your home, this makes for an inexpensive way to provide them with smart home capabilities. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you don’t need a 3-way switch, consider grabbing a 2-pack of Tessan Smart Dimmer Switches for $34. I use several of these in my home and they work flawlessly whether operated by hand or with Alexa. I’ve even gotten them to work with HomeBridge, providing tech enthusiasts a way to give these HomeKit compatibility. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

TP-Link 3-Way Smart Light Switch Kit features:

CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE – Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app

VOICE CONTROL – Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana supported devices for a hands-free experience

GUIDED INSTALL – No need to understand complex 3-way switch wiring or master vs. auxiliary switch configurations. The Kasa app guides you through easy step-by-step installation

SCHEDULING – Use Schedules to set your Smart Switch to automatically turn on and off while you’re home or away

