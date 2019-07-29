Anker Gold Box is today’s best charging accessories starting at $9 (35% off)

- Jul. 29th 2019 8:42 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up a selection of Anker charging accessories for up to 35% off. Free shipping is available on orders over $25, otherwise you’ll need a Prime membership. Each of today’s deals are rated 4+ stars. Our top picks include:

Anker 30W Atom PD charger features:

Enjoy high-speed charging for Apple phones, tablets, laptops, and all USB-C devices. Leave your stock charger in the box, and the tangled mess of chargers behind; it’s time to get a single charger that will take care of everything. Charges the full range of USB-C phones, tablets, laptops, and more. Apple devices get a high-speed charge when you use a USB-C to Lightning cable. High-speed charging. Leading technology. Join our family of over 30 million happy users, and change the way you charge.

