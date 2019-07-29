Score a rare $100 discount on GoPro’s Karma Grip 3-Axis Gimbal at a low of $199

Amazon currently offers the GoPro Karma Grip for $199 shipped. Normally selling for $299 at B&H as well as Best Buy, today’s price drop is $50 under our previous mention and the lowest we have seen it sell for — not just at Amazon, but overall as well. The GoPro Karma Grip is a 3-Axis motorized gimbal that allows you to capture smooth, shake-free video with your HERO5 action camera. Its handheld design makes it a great option for day-to-day use and Karma Grip also offers built-in camera controls for more convenient operation. Note: Shipping is delayed 1-2 days. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 170 customers. Head below for additional details.

If you’d rather record silky smooth video with your smartphone and don’t mind ditching the official GoPro support, then consider picking up this highly-rated Zhiyun Smooth 4 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer at $119 instead.

GoPro Karma Grip features:

Increase the professionalism of your GoPro videography with this Karma grip. Whether you’re hiking rough terrain or biking in the fast lane, it provides stability for images and lets you control your camera via built-in control buttons. This Karma grip is compatible with common GoPro mounts and can be used with an optional extender.

