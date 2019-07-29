Score AirPrint with HP’s ENVY 5055 AiO for $50 at Amazon (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the HP ENVY 5055 AiO Printer for $49.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy, Staples, and Office Depot. That’s around $30 off the typical rate and is within 10 cents of the lowest price we have tracked. This HP offering boasts print speeds of up to 10 pages per minute, allowing users to crank out each document in about 6 seconds. Support for two-sided printing provides an easy way to reduce waste and use each page fully. AirPrint functionality enables quick and easy printing from iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Slice another $10 off when you opt for Canon’s PIXMA Wireless AiO at $40. While it does sacrifice a bit of speed when it comes to color print, many other features are on par with what the HP above offers, including support for AirPrint.

HP ENVY 5055 AiO Printer features:

STEP UP AND CREATE PROJECTS AT HOME – Print, scan, and copy borderless, high-quality photos and documents with crisp, sharp text using this versatile all-in-one printer

OUR MOST POWERFUL PRINTING APP EVER – The HP Smart app allows you to easily set up your wireless printer, scan documents with your camera, and print from social media or the cloud, such as iCloud, Google Drive, and Dropbox

STAY CONNECTED, NO MATTER WHAT – Whether connecting to your network or your mobile device, reliable Dual Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Smart deliver a stable connection for steady performance

