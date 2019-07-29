Boost Switch or Pi storage with PNY’s 512GB MicroSD Card: $80 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the PNY 512GB Pro Elite MicroSD Card for $79.99 shipped. Note: shipping currently delayed until August 4th. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This card makes for an excellent way to expand storage on a Nintendo Switch, Raspberry Pi, or Android phone. It sports performance that can reach speeds of 100MB/s, offering enough bandwidth to record 4K video, run smartphone apps, and a whole lot more. An included full-size SD card adapter allows users to connect it to even more devices. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Drop down to SanDisk’s $58 400GB Ultra MicroSD Card to cut expenses and still net a large amount of storage. I’m using this card in my Nintendo Switch and am nowhere near filling it all despite having 20-30 games on it.

PNY 512GB Pro Elite MicroSD Card features:

Superior performance up to 100MB/s read speed and up to 90MB/s write speed

Class 10, U3, V30 performance for the most intense applications including 4K Ultra HD video and burst mode shooting

Rated A2 for faster app performance and to run apps directly from PNY Pro elite Micro SD card

Ideal for use with action cameras, drones, smartphones, tablets, gaming and more

Includes SD adapter for compatibility with SDHC/SDXC host devices

