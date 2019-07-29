Boost Switch or Pi storage with PNY’s 512GB MicroSD Card: $80 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the PNY 512GB Pro Elite MicroSD Card for $79.99 shipped. Note: shipping currently delayed until August 4th. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This card makes for an excellent way to expand storage on a Nintendo Switch, Raspberry Pi, or Android phone. It sports performance that can reach speeds of 100MB/s, offering enough bandwidth to record 4K video, run smartphone apps, and a whole lot more. An included full-size SD card adapter allows users to connect it to even more devices. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Drop down to SanDisk’s $58 400GB Ultra MicroSD Card to cut expenses and still net a large amount of storage. I’m using this card in my Nintendo Switch and am nowhere near filling it all despite having 20-30 games on it.
PNY 512GB Pro Elite MicroSD Card features:
- Superior performance up to 100MB/s read speed and up to 90MB/s write speed
- Class 10, U3, V30 performance for the most intense applications including 4K Ultra HD video and burst mode shooting
- Rated A2 for faster app performance and to run apps directly from PNY Pro elite Micro SD card
- Ideal for use with action cameras, drones, smartphones, tablets, gaming and more
- Includes SD adapter for compatibility with SDHC/SDXC host devices
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!