Google Home Max delivers ‘heart-pounding bass’ + Assistant for $254 (Save $45)

Beach Camera via Rakuten is offering the Google Home Max in Charcoal or Chalk for $254.15 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s around $45 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. If you’re an Android or ChromeOS user, there’s a good chance Google Assistant has helped you out many times. With Google Home Max, you can place Google Assistant in a handy location and also benefit from “pure sound that fills the room.” Compatibility with services like YouTube Music, Spotify, and Pandora ensure that you have a variety of ways to play your favorite music. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re not committed to Google Assistant, check out the Echo Plus with Sengled Smart Bulb for $150. While audio may be better on Google Home Max, I reviewed the Echo Plus and was quite impressed by how good it sounded. Additionally, you’ll gain a Zigbee hub which is extremely handy for building out a smart home.

Google Home Max features:

Hear every note as the artist intended. Feel every beat with heart-pounding bass. Meet Google Home Max. It’s our ultimate speaker, made for your music. You get deep layers of balanced bass along with crystal-clear highs. No unwanted resonance. No muddiness. Just pure sound that fills the room. Room EQ adjusts the sound based on where you place it. Media EQ fine tunes the speaker so every song sounds its best. It’s software that keeps getting smarter thanks to automatic updates.

Play songs from services like YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio and more. Stream music over Wi-Fi. Connect using Bluetooth. Or plug in a stereo cable. Since it’s part of the Google Home family and powered by the Google Assistant, you can ask it questions, manage your smart home devices and so much more.

