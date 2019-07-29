Ryobi’s reconditioned 1600 PSI electric pressure washer is $60 (Orig. $110)

Home Depot is offering the Reconditioned Ryobi 1,600 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $59.97 shipped. This is $50 under its original price, $40 off its current going rate in new condition, and marks one of the best deals we’ve tracked historically. If you’re planning to clean up your patio, driveway, fence, or even car, this pressure washer is a must. It offers 1600 PSI of pressure, making sure that whatever it’s aimed at gets cleaned. Rated 4.6/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re wanting to use this to wash your car, be sure to pick up this foam cannon for $16 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is a great way to get your car cleaned like the car wash, as it gives you a nice, even, foamy cover over your vehicle.

Also, don’t forget to swing by our daily Green Deals roundup, which is headlined today by Sun Joe’s Pro electric 14A lawn mower at $87 shipped. This is a great way to ditch gas and oil while keeping your home’s yard nice and crisp.

Ryobi Electric Pressure Washer features:

The RYOBI 1600 psi Electric Pressure Washer features a light-weight, portable design with on board storage for user convenience. It is great for use on bikes, campers, grills, patio furniture and many other recreational applications. This unit includes 3 nozzles: 15, soap and turbo for 50% faster cleaning. The RYOBI 1600 psi Electric Pressure Washer combines portability with convenience for a unit that can go anywhere to get the job done.

