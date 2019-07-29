Build your own standing desk with VIVO’s white frame for $238.50 (Reg. $330+)

VIVO via Rakuten is offering its White Electric Stand Up Desk Frame for $238.42 shipped when you use the code SAVE15 at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Normally $330 at Walmart, the black model is $350 at Amazon and this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. If you’re wanting to build a custom standing desk, this frame is a great option. It has a maximum lift capacity of 220 pounds, meaning you can use just about any tabletop imaginable to make a beautiful workspace. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you just want to convert your current desk to a standing version, this VIVO model is a great alternative at $130 shipped. If you don’t want to have to build a desk, this is a great way to make use of your existing one.

VIVO White Electric Stand Up Desk Frame features:

VIVO White Electric Stand Up Desk Frame Dual Motor, Cable Management, Ergonomic Standing Height Adjustable (DESK-V103EW) DESK-V103EW from VIVO is the perfect piece to your standing desk station, allowing you to find that much needed healthy balance between sitting and standing throughout the long work day. It features a lift mechanism driven by hidden-drive internal multi-motors for an adjustable desk frame. Please note that this product includes the desk frame only, and requires a separate purchase of a tabletop with a recommended length of 40” to 90”, width of 24” to 44”, and a thickness of 3/4” and greater for a complete workstation. Assembly is an easy process, and we include all the necessary hardware to get your desk frame put together and mounted to your desired desktop in no time!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!