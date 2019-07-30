Acer’s Spin 5 i7 laptop has Alexa built-in: $750 (Reg. $850), more from $369

Amazon is offering the Acer Spin 5 with 1.8GHz i7/8GB/1TB for $749.99 shipped. Normally $850 or more, this is a match for its all-time low and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. This laptop not only packs a powerful i7 processor but also features Alexa built-in. This means that you’ll get the normal perks of a Windows computer with the added benefit of being able to command your smart home effortlessly. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

We also spotted the Lenovo ideapad S340 with 1.6GHz i5/8GB/128GB for $369 shipped at Walmart. Normally closer to $500, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. In this budget-friendly package, you’ll get Intel’s 8th generation i5 processor and a speedy 128GB SSD, offering quick boot times and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Acer Spin 5 features:

8th Generation Intel Core i7-8550U Processor (Up to 4.0GHz)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM

Alexa Built-in

15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen LED-backlit IPS Multi-Touch Display

8GB DDR4 Memory & 1TB HDD

