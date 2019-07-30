Get Apple’s latest AirPods for $136 (Reg. up to $159)

Highenddeals via Rakuten is offering Apple’s latest AirPods for $135.99 shipped when you use the code SAVE15 at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. This is down from its $159 list price, $145 sale at Amazon, and is among the best pricing we’ve ever seen. I love my AirPods. I use them every single day. From making calls to just listening to music, AirPods are super convenient to have with you everywhere you go. Plus, the latest version boasts better battery life, so if you had any problems with your older AirPods dying too fast, the latest model should fix that right up.

The Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Wireless Earbuds at $47.50 shipped would be a great alternative when you clip the on-page coupon. Though you won’t get the same features like AirPods, such as cross-device pairing, the ability to use the earbuds individually, and a sleek design, the Liberty Neo will work great for normal usage. You’ll get up around 12 hours of battery on the Liberty Neo, which is about half of what you’ll get on AirPods. But, if you can live with those differences, then the Liberty Neo will be a great option.

Apple AirPods features:

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

