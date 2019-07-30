CamelBak’s stainless steel insulated water bottles are down to $15 (Reg. $25+)

Amazon is now offering the 32-ounce CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle in Jet Black or Cobalt for $14.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Best Buy is matching these deals along with the red and green colorways as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $35, they tend to fetch closer to $27 or so and are now at the best price we can find. Features include a vacuum-insulated construction, double-walled stainless steel sides and a magnetic handle/cap. Rated 4+ stars from over 650 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Don’t need the stainless steel build or vacuum insulation? Consider the $9 Pogo Tritan Water Bottle with chug lid. It is the same size as today’s featured deal, significantly less expensive and carries 4+ star ratings from thousands.

And be sure to swing by today’s Under Armour sale for more sports apparel and accessories at up to 50% off.

CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle:

NEW Magnetic handle keeps cap stowed while drinking

Vacuum insulation keeps beverages cold for 24 hours and hot for 6 hours

Angled spout provides an ergonomic drink interface that delivers a high flow of water without sloshing or spilling

Tether securely attaches the cap to the bottle for easy filling and refilling

Half turn cap gives you easy access to your water and the spout cap threads internally so there is no more drinking off those uncomfortable bottle threads

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!