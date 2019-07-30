Dyson Fans: Pure Hot + Cool $160 (Refurb, Orig. $499), Humidifier $180, more

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater, and Fan (HP01) in refurbished condition for $159.99 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s about $340 off the going rate in new condition at Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This 3-in-1 unit is capable of cooling, heating, and purifying a room or office. Its versatility facilitates year-round use, allowing it to pay for itself at a rapid pace. Also features a sleep timer, oscillation capabilities, and ten air speed settings. A 6-month Dyson warranty applies. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool (HP01) features:

The Dyson Pure Hot Cool purifies, heats, and cools you – delivering multifunctionality, without compromise

CAPTURES: The sealed HEPA filter captures 99. 97% of allergens as small as 0. 3 microns makes this an ideal air purifier for allergies, pets, dust, pollen and mold spores

PROJECTS: Projects purified air throughout the whole room. Air Multiplier technology delivers over 77 gallons per second of smooth, yet powerful airflow. Up to 350° of oscillation directs airflow where you need it

HEATING: Can be used for long-range personal heating or fast, even room heating

MULTI-FUNCTIONALITY: Space Heater. Tower Fan. And HEPA Air Purifier. In one. Backward airflow mode purifies without cooling or heating you

