Upgrade your toilet with a Kohler Electric Bidet Seat at $380.50 (Reg. $500)

- Jul. 30th 2019 11:28 am ET

$380.50
0

For Prime members only, Amazon has the Kohler Novita Electric Round Toilet Seat with Remote Control Bidet for $380.44 shipped at checkout. It goes for well over $500 from Wayfair and Home Depot. Today’s price is the lowest we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. Why have a regular toilet seat when you can install one of these instead? Features include front/rear nozzles, a deodorizing system, a remote control, and auto-adjusting blue light should nature call late at night. Best of all, this seat has a sensor that detects when you’re coming or going, which means it will open/close accordingly. It has a 4.3/5 star rating thus far from limited reviews, although Kohler has a good reputation overall.

While it’s certainly less than buying a feature-packed Toto Washlet toilet, there are options that are even more budget friendly than the Kohler above. If all you’re looking for is a basic spray function, keep your existing toilet seat and buy the well-rated Blondell Thinline SimpleSpa Manual Bidet at $24 instead. At only 0.2-inches, this attachment won’t add much bulk to your toilet, either.

Kohler Novita Electric Toilet Seat with Bidet:

  • Fits most round front toilets via quick-release brackets
  • Hybrid heater technology provides instant and unlimited warm water for consistent comfort
  • Stainless steel wand auto-cleanses before and after each use
  • Automatic opening/closing lid for cleaner control
  • Separate front and rear nozzles for maximum comfort and personalization

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$380.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Kohler

About the Author