Upgrade your toilet with a Kohler Electric Bidet Seat at $380.50 (Reg. $500)

For Prime members only, Amazon has the Kohler Novita Electric Round Toilet Seat with Remote Control Bidet for $380.44 shipped at checkout. It goes for well over $500 from Wayfair and Home Depot. Today’s price is the lowest we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. Why have a regular toilet seat when you can install one of these instead? Features include front/rear nozzles, a deodorizing system, a remote control, and auto-adjusting blue light should nature call late at night. Best of all, this seat has a sensor that detects when you’re coming or going, which means it will open/close accordingly. It has a 4.3/5 star rating thus far from limited reviews, although Kohler has a good reputation overall.

While it’s certainly less than buying a feature-packed Toto Washlet toilet, there are options that are even more budget friendly than the Kohler above. If all you’re looking for is a basic spray function, keep your existing toilet seat and buy the well-rated Blondell Thinline SimpleSpa Manual Bidet at $24 instead. At only 0.2-inches, this attachment won’t add much bulk to your toilet, either.

Kohler Novita Electric Toilet Seat with Bidet:

Fits most round front toilets via quick-release brackets

Hybrid heater technology provides instant and unlimited warm water for consistent comfort

Stainless steel wand auto-cleanses before and after each use

Automatic opening/closing lid for cleaner control

Separate front and rear nozzles for maximum comfort and personalization

