Logitech’s G502 RGB tunable gaming mouse down to $35, more from $18.50

Amazon is offering the Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB Tunable Gaming Mouse for $34.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. This is down from its $45+ going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked in 2019. This mouse features RGB lighting, multiple programmable buttons, and the ability to customize its weight, giving you the perfect feel for your gaming. Plus, it ties in with other Logitech gaming peripherals, allowing you to make sure that everything is synced up and matching for the perfect looking battlestation. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

We also spotted the TeckNet Gaming Mouse and Keyboard $18.59 Prime shipped when you use the code WFGMIHWQ at checkout from Red.US.STORE (99% positive lifetime feedback) at Amazon. This is down from its normal $30 or more price and is among the best discounts we’ve tracked historically. If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly mouse and keyboard combo, this is a great option. It isn’t quite as nice as the above model, which offers 11 programmable buttons, custom weight, and more. But, you’re getting something much more affordable. Rated 4/5 stars.

Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum Mouse features:

Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum Optical Gaming Mouse: With 11 programmable buttons, tunable weight, DPI switching and customizable lighting, this mouse offers the ultimate in personalization. High-definition optical technology adds a reliable weapon to your gaming arsenal.

