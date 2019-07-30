The trendy Novogratz Athena Computer Desk is $79 at Amazon (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Novogratz Athena Computer Desk with Storage for $79 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Note: stock is running low at Amazon, but more are on the way. That’s $20 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $18. This desk offers a high-end faux marble design with trendy gold, hairpin legs. It measures over 3.5-feet wide and can support up to 80 pounds, making it a great option for an iMac, MacBook, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’d prefer a darker color, check out Ameriwood’s Retro Desk for $53. It trades drawer-like storage for a riser offers elevated extra along the back. Going this route means you’ll forfeit some of the pizazz associated with the faux marble wood and gold hairpin legs offered by the desk above.

Novogratz Athena Computer Desk features:

Give your workspace a mid-century modern upgrade with the Novogratz athena computer desk with storage

Made of PVC laminated particleboard, this lightweight, easy to clean desk features a faux White Marble desktop and gold powder-coated metal hairpin legs for a trendy addition to your space

Desktop Comes preassembled and is spacious enough for your laptop and office supplies. The 2 open cubbies allows you to keep notebooks and paper within reach and off of your workspace. Long open cubby in the Back of the desk is the perfect hiding spot for a power strip. The wire grommet will keep your cords organized and tangle free

