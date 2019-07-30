Wireless CarPlay headlines Pioneer’s 7-inch Receiver: $560 ($140 off)

Amazon is offering the Pioneer 7-inch Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto Receiver (W4500NEX) for $559.84 shipped. That’s $140 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within a few cents of the lowest price we have tracked there. If you’ve been holding out for a CarPlay receiver with wireless connectivity, it’s here and on sale. Even better, it also sports Android Auto compatibility, allowing you to flexibly switch mobile operating systems. With a 6.94-inch display, this receiver is almost as large as an iPad mini, providing plenty of screen real-estate for CarPlay’s upcoming updates. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

A low cost alternative could involve iOttie’s Qi Car Mount for $40. I’ve been using iOttie’s car mounts for several years now and have been very impressed since day one. With Qi charging built-in this model will keep your phone topped off while you roll down the road.

Pioneer 7-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Pioneer’s AVIC-W4500NEX DVD receiver is a switch-hitting smartphone-capable beast, with both wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so you can hit the road without even pausing to plug in your phone. Thanks to Siri Eyes Free, Google VR voice control, and a brilliant 6.94″ display, checking out your favorite media a breeze. And this receiver features some cool features like Web Link and Miracast to get even more out of your phone’s capabilities.

