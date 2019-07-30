Sony’s 55-inch 4K HDR10 UHDTV runs Android for $598 (Reg. $750+)

Walmart is offering the Sony 55-inch 4K HDR10 Android UHDTV for $598 shipped. Normally $750 or more at Best Buy, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. If you’re still rocking an older 1080p TV or a non-HDR 4K TV, this is a great upgrade. You’ll also get Android TV built-in, giving you the ability to Chromecast media to your big screen or use the Play Store to download apps like Netflix or Hulu. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Or, opt for the Toshiba 43-inch 4K Dolby Vision Fire TV Edition for $250 shipped at Amazon. Your biggest downside here is size, though you’ll be gaining Dolby Vision support. Also, you’re trading Android TV for Fire TV with Toshiba’s model, so only choose that if you’re well versed in Amazon’s ecosystem.

Be sure to grab this $27 fully-articulating wall mount at Amazon to finish your new home theater setup. This model holds up to a 55-inch TV, making it perfect for this purchase. You’ll be able to swing your TV all around on this mount, which lets you pull your display up to 20-inches away from the wall and turn it left or right depending on where you need to see it from.

Sony 55-inch 4K UHDTV features:

Stream content and enjoy UHD movies with this Sony 4K smart television, which comes with a bass-equipped speaker system for optimal sound. This 55-inch TV includes a vibrant Triluminos display, which enhances color and delivers stunning 2160p picture quality. Connect this Sony 4K smart television wirelessly to your home network and stream a range of content on demand.

