Ditch oil + gas w/ WORX’s 14-inch electric chainsaw at $28 (Refurb, Orig. $50)

The official WORX eBay storefront is offering its 8 Amp 14-inch Electric Chainsaw for $28 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $50, it goes for $48 now at Home Depot and this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re starting to prep for fall, this electric chainsaw is a must. You’ll be able to ditch oil and gas with this electric chainsaw. Your only limitation will be the length of your extension cord. Rated 4.3/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

If you’re limited by a shorter extension cord, pick up this heavy-duty 100-foot model for $22.50 Prime shipped. You can even use it in conjunction with your current extension cord to get an even longer reach. Just be sure to keep it clear from your new chainsaw, as the blades will cut it swiftly should they come into contact with your new cable.

WORX Electric Chainsaw features:

The Worx WG305 electric chainsaw is a compact powerhouse. It offers a powerful 8 Amp motor in a lightweight and efficient 14 in. design. This low-maintenance tool has a patented auto-tensioning chain system to help extend the life of the bar and chain. In addition, an oil level indicator makes it even easier to operate and maintain. This workhorse has a comfortable rubberized over-grip handle for enhanced comfort and stability. It is easy to use for light to medium duty trimming, pruning and cleanup around the yard.

