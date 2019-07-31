This 6-pack of AmazonBasics Clipboards is now available from $9 (Reg. $16)

Amazon is now offering a 6-pack of AmazonBasics Clipboards with Metal Clip for $9.76. And the total will drop to $9.27 with Subscribe & Save. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $16, they have been slowly dropping over the last month and are now matching the all-time low. The boards are made of “lightweight yet durable PS plastic” that is suitable for in and outdoors. Along with the 1-year warranty you’ll find a 5-3/4-inch metal clip and assortment of colors. Rated 4+ stars from over 80% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

For comparison sake, today’s deal is about $1 more than Amazon charges for a 2-pack of its all metal clipboards. With your savings alone you could grab an entire ream of HP paper to clip in there as well. And be sure to swing by Amazon’s Back to School storefront for up to 20% off supplies including planners, folders, pens, notebooks and much more.

AmazonBasics Clipboards with Metal Clip:

Plastic clipboard (6-pack) conveniently holds forms and documents and provides a sturdy, portable writing surface

Metal clip mechanism measures 5-3/4 inches wide; keeps papers easily and securely attached

Board made of lightweight yet durable PS plastic; suitable for indoor or outdoor use

Assortment of eye-catching colors, including transparent orange, yellow, green, blue, pink, and light pink

