AmazonBasics Hanging Garment Travel Bag drops to $60 shipped (Reg. $80)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Premium Tri-Fold Travel Hanging Garment Bag Blue for $60.59 shipped. Regularly $80, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This garment bag is perfect for travel and will help to keep you garments polished. It can easily fit three full suits and shirts too. It also has multiple outside pockets for shoes, and more. Early reviews are positive and AmazonBasics is well-rated overall.

You can also keep your clothes looking nice while traveling with a portable steamer by Hilife Steamer via Amazon. This steamer is small, which is nice when packing and it has 15 minutes of continuous steaming. I personally use a steamer almost everyday and would highly recommend this one. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 2,000 reviews.

AmazonBasics Premium Hanging Garment Bag features:

Garment bag with tri-fold design fits easily in overhead compartments and meets carry-on requirements for most airlines; made from rugged 900D polyester on the surface with a 210D interior lining

Easily fits 3 full suits and shirts while keeping everything else organized; zippered pockets on the interior for accessories and smaller clothing items; multiple outside pockets work well for shoes, bulkier items, or electronics

Full-length zippered door opening allows easy access to a fully lined interior; 2 roll-bar straps help secure clothing; 3 interior tie-down straps help keep garments in place

Comfortable, adjustable shoulder strap and soft carrying handle; carrying handles fasten together for convenience and can attach to the trolley of most rolling luggage Measures 66 inches long unfolded; backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty

