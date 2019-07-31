APC’s 11-Outlet/2-USB Power Strip protects your gear for $25 (Reg. up to $55)

Amazon is offering the APC 11-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip with 2 USB Charging Ports (P11U2) for $24.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $56 at Best Buy and Home Depot, it sells for more like $30 at Amazon and B&H. Today’s deal is at least 20% off and is the lowest price we can find. Features include a 2880 joule rating, 11 surge-protected outlets, a pair of USB charging ports (2.4 Amps), a 6-foot power cord and a 90-degree space saving plug. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

Don’t need the high-end joule rating or the USB jacks? Consider the AmazonBasics 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector at $19.99 Prime shipped. This model features a longer cord but you won’t get the USB connectors or as high a joule rating. If this is still overkill for you, just grab a pair of basic 6-outlet power strips on for $11.50 Prime shipped.

APC 11-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip:

2880 Joules surge protection energy rating

11 outlet surge protector power strip. Product Dimensions- 11.9 x 4.7 x 1.6 inches

6 foot power cord with flat-end 90 degree space saving plug

2 USB ports provide 2.4Amps of charging power

Lifetime warranty and $250,000 connected-equipment protection policy

