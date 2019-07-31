Every car should have a backup camera, add one to yours for $66 (Reg. $120)

AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $65.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 7Q9OGMXC at checkout. This is down from its $120 going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. If your car didn’t come with a backup camera from the factory, it’s a must-have addition, in my book. This kit makes it simple to add one, giving you wireless video transmission from the camera to the display up front. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

While you’re at it, grab this 1080p dash camera for $24 shipped as an Amazon Lightning Deal (with a regular price of $38). Keeping track of what’s behind you is crucial, but so is keeping a record of what goes on in front of you. Having a dash camera could save you from tickets in an accident, or help prove who’s at fault if it’s not you. Plus, it’ll keep a record of your drives so you can remember how beautiful the scenery was around you.

AUTO-VOX CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera features:

【Stable and Vivid Image】With digital wireless transmission , CS-2 delivers a stable image without any interference from other signals such as Bluetooth. Equipped with PC1058 sensor, the camera provides vivid picture , which restores what you see behind your car directly.

【Accuracy – Top priority for parking】The bigger the camera angle is, the more image distortion you get when the angle over 110 degrees, which makes 110 degrees golden angle for parking. Together with the adjustable parking lines fit different heights camera installation place make CS-2 a trusted parking assistant.

【Ideal Camera】The waterproof standard of this camera is IP 68 , the highest and lowest temperature resistance is -4°F~149°F, and the lumen rating is 0.1 at low light night. Therefore whether it is sunny or rainy, hot or cold, day or night, the camera always performs well.

