Put an Avalon Hot/Cold Water Dispenser in the kitchen for $100 (Reg. $150)

Home Depot is offering the Avalon Hot/Cold Top Loading Water Cooler Dispenser for $99.99 shipped. Regularly up to $150 at Home Depot and Best Buy, over at Amazon it has gone for between $123 and $140+ for the last 3 months or so and has never been offered for as low as today’s featured deal. Perfect for simple hydration and quick tea/coffee, this top loader provides both ice cold and “piping hot” water. There’s also a child safety lock to make sure your little humans don’t hurt themselves. Rated 4+ stars from over 870 Amazon customers. More details below.

You’ll also find the self-cleaning and bottleless Avalon Countertop Water Cooler matching the Amazon low right now, but it will run you an extra $60 for the added feature set. At just $100, there aren’t very many comparable options that we would recommend over the highly-rated Avalon above. Most no-name options with less-than-stellar reviews go for about the same price. But you could just go with a basic filtered Brita pitcher and call it day.

Avalon Hot/Cold Top Loading Water Cooler Dispenser:

The Avalon Hot/Cold Water Cooler is made with innovation and style. The easy-to-use paddle spouts make it so much more convenient to use. Simply press your cup against the paddle to let the flow of water to come out. The Machines highly efficient compressor makes the cold water crisp and ice cold without the need of adding ice cubes to your drink. The hot faucet is hot enough to cook ones tea, coffee, or any other steaming hot beverage.

