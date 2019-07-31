Prepare for back to school with 150 Amazon #2 Pencils at $10 + more from $5

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Pre-Sharpened Wood Cased #2 HB Pencils 150-pack for $9.99 Prime shipped. Regularly around $12.50, that’s the lowest price we’ve tracked. Also consider that a comparable 72-pack of name-brand Ticonderoga pencils go for the same price at Staples. Your kids will have enough pencils to last them throughout the school year, and maybe then some. Rated 4.3/5 stars from nearly 900 shoppers. For more back to school supplies on sale at Amazon, head below the jump.

More discounted school supplies:

Many more school supplies are on sale at Amazon right now. Find discounts on folders, calculators, binders, and plenty of other essentials at up to 20% off.

AmazonBasics Pre-Sharpened #2 Pencils:

150 wood case #2 HB pencils made from high-quality wood come presharpened

Strong medium-soft lead produces long-lasting, smooth, readable strokes

Rounded hexagonal shape with satin-smooth finish for a secure, comfortable grip

Soft, smudge-free, latex-free eraser secured to the end for conveniently wiping away mistakes

