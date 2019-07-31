Prepare for back to school with 150 Amazon #2 Pencils at $10 + more from $5

- Jul. 31st 2019 12:27 pm ET

0

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Pre-Sharpened Wood Cased #2 HB Pencils 150-pack for $9.99 Prime shipped. Regularly around $12.50, that’s the lowest price we’ve tracked. Also consider that a comparable 72-pack of name-brand Ticonderoga pencils go for the same price at Staples. Your kids will have enough pencils to last them throughout the school year, and maybe then some. Rated 4.3/5 stars from nearly 900 shoppers. For more back to school supplies on sale at Amazon, head below the jump.

More discounted school supplies:

Many more school supplies are on sale at Amazon right now. Find discounts on folders, calculators, binders, and plenty of other essentials at up to 20% off.

AmazonBasics Pre-Sharpened #2 Pencils:

  • 150 wood case #2 HB pencils made from high-quality wood come presharpened
  • Strong medium-soft lead produces long-lasting, smooth, readable strokes
  • Rounded hexagonal shape with satin-smooth finish for a secure, comfortable grip
  • Soft, smudge-free, latex-free eraser secured to the end for conveniently wiping away mistakes

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Office Supply Deals

Best Office Supply Deals

Office Supplies - Pens, paper, pencils, notebooks, office chairs, desks and more
Crayola Avery

About the Author