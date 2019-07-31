Banana Republic Factory cuts an extra 30% off your purchase with deals from $7

Banana Republic Factory takes an extra 30% off your purchase with code FLASHSALE at checkout. You can find great deals on jeans, shorts, shirts, activewear and much more from $7. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Moisture Wicking Spacedye T-Shirt will be a go-to in your wardrobe. This shirt is on sale for $7, which is down from its original rate of $25. It features moisture-wicking material and lightweight fabric, which is great for warm weather. The shirt also comes in four color options and can be worn year-round. Find the rest of our top picks below the jump.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

