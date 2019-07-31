Black+Decker’s 2-Slice Extra-Wide Toaster now 25% for today only at $15

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Black+Decker 2-Slice Extra-Wide Toaster (TR1300BD) for $14.99. Regularly $20 at Best Buy, this model fetches over $30 at Staples and elsewhere. Today’s deal is at least 25% off and is the best price we can find. Along with the attractive design, this 2-slice toaster features 7 browning settings, cord storage, a slide-out crumb tray for easy cleaning and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At just $15, today’s featured deal is less than even the usual budget options. For example, this basic Proctor Silex model goes for $18 and even the AmazonBasics 2 Slice Extra Wide Slot Toaster sells for $23 Prime shipped. While it might not be the fanciest or most high-tech model out there, today’s Black+Decker deal offers some serious value at $15 and is one of the most affordable options on the market.

Black+Decker 2-Slice Extra-Wide Toaster:

Start mornings with a breakfast staple by using this two-slice Black & Decker toaster. Its extra-wide slots let you prepare a variety of bagels, waffles or artisan breads, and the self-centering guide holds the slices in place. The seven selections of this Black & Decker toaster ensure each slice is crisped to the desired shade.

