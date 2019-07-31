Get organized with Brother’s High-Speed Label Printer: $50 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Brother QL-800 High-Speed Label Printer for $49.99 shipped. Matched at Staples. Today’s deal is $30 off what it’s been averaging at Amazon and is among the best offers we have tracked. Whether you’re looking to organize the boxes in your basement or need to routinely print labels at an office, this speedy printer will get the job done. It’s able to crank out up to 93 labels per minute, making your next organizational task that much quicker. Compatibility with both Windows and macOS make it a versatile fit ready for most homes and offices. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you have a modern PC or MacBook, USB-C connectivity may be preferred. No worries though, the Cable Matters USB-C Printer Cable is just $7 and will hook right up to your new Brother Label Printer. Rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 150 Amazon shoppers.

Brother QL-800 High-Speed Label Printer features:

HIGH SPEED PRINTING: The Brother QL-800 delivers lightning-quick printing speeds up to 93 standard black text address labels per minute at 300 dpi

BLACK AND RED PRINTING: This label printer is the only office-category label printer with the technology to print two colors on the entire printable area of the label

CUSTOM LABEL CREATION: Connect to your computer to design and print customized labels or download the free Brother iPrint&Label app to design labels

NO INK OR TONER REQUIRED: Brother QL label printers utilize direct thermal printing there are no expensive inks, toners, or ribbons to replace

MULTIPLE SYSTEM COMPATIBILITY: The Brother QL-800 is compatible with Windows and Mac and integrates with Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!