Say goodbye to ink with Brother’s $65 Laser Printer (Reg. $80+)

Amazon is offering the Brother Monochrome Laser Printer (HL-L2300D) for $64.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $15+ off the typical rate and is one of the best offers we have tracked. Having switched away from ink about 3-4 years ago, I have no desire to go back to dried up cartridges. With speeds that reach up to 27 pages per minute, this unit is ready to get print jobs done quickly. Support for duplex printing allows you to waste less paper by using both sides. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you have a modern PC or MacBook you should consider grabbing this $7 USB-C Printer Cable. It will allow you to plug in without a dongle or hub, making connectivity much more streamlined and efficient. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Brother Monochrome Laser Printer features:

Prints Up To 27 ppm, Automatic Duplex Printing

250 Sheet Capacity Paper Tray. A4 2-sided print speed-13. A4 standard print speed-26. Automatic 2 sided print.

It prints sharp, professional black and white pages at up to 2400 x 600dpi resolution

