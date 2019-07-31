Cole Haan shoes at up to 50% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale from $37

Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Flash Sale offers up to 50% off shoes for men and women. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $100 or more. Loafers are so trendy for men this season and the Santa Barbara Twin Gore Loafers are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $170, during the sale you can find them for $75. These loafers are convenient to put on and have a cushioned insole to promote comfort. They also feature a breathable mesh material to keep you cool on hot days and come in three color options. However, if you’re looking for a more polished option, the Aiden Grand II Penny Loafers are also on sale for $110, which is down from their original rate of $230. Find the rest of our top picks from this sale below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

