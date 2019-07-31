Cole Haan shoes at up to 50% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale from $37

Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Flash Sale offers up to 50% off shoes for men and women. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $100 or more. Loafers are so trendy for men this season and the Santa Barbara Twin Gore Loafers are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $170, during the sale you can find them for $75. These loafers are convenient to put on and have a cushioned insole to promote comfort. They also feature a breathable mesh material to keep you cool on hot days and come in three color options. However, if you’re looking for a more polished option, the Aiden Grand II Penny Loafers are also on sale for $110, which is down from their original rate of $230. Find the rest of our top picks from this sale below.
Our top picks for men include:
- 2.ZEROGRAND Slip-On Sneaker $90 (Orig. $180)
- Grand Motion Knit Sneaker $75 (Orig. $200)
- Santa Barbara Twin Gore Loafer $75 (Orig. $170)
- Aiden Grand II Penny Loafer $110 (Orig. $230)
- Grand Tour Knit Oxford $60 (Orig. $150)
Our top picks for women include:
- Josie Print Block Heel Sandal $67 (Orig. $150)
- Paiva Grand Wedge Sandal $100 (Orig. $170)
- Piper Loafer Mule $100 (Orig. $160)
- Grand Crosscourt Street Scalloped Sneaker $90 (Orig. $130)
- Annabel Grand Wedge Sandal $90 (Orig. $150)
