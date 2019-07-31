This 2-pack of LED lights turn on at dusk and off at dawn automatically for $8

MingerDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Govee Dusk to Dawn LED Light Bulbs for $7.83 Prime shipped when the code GDBKQPJ3 is used at checkout. This is down from its near-$15 going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you have lights outside that aren’t motion-activated, these bulbs are perfect. Rated for both indoor and outdoor use, these bulbs turn on at dusk and off at dawn. Or, they function like normal lights by being turned on or off with a switch. Plus, they output the same amount of light as a normal 70W bulb, while only using 9W of power. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

This 4-pack of Phillips LED Dimmable A19 Light Bulb would be a great alternative at under $6 Prime shipped. You’re losing out on the dusk to dawn feature here, mainly. You’ll also only get the equivalent of a 60-watt bulb instead of a 70 watt here, giving you slightly less illumination. You will be getting four of them though, so if you need more bulbs, this is a great way to go.

Govee Dusk to Dawn LED Bulb features:

Built-in smart photocell, light sensor control, automatically turn on at night (＜15Lux), turn off in daytime (＞35Lux ). Illuminating a bright night for you.

9W equivalent to 70W traditional light bulb, providing 800lm saving 90% energy, same enjoyment, sharply decrease your electricity costs.

Govee light bulb provides 30,000 hours lifetime, made of PC material , meet the LED chip unique cool requirements. It can solve the hassle of frequent bulb replacement.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!