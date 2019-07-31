Michael Kors spruces up your look with up to 70% off summer handbags, more

Michael Kors is currently offering up to 70% off summer’s most coveted styles. Prices are as marked. Receive complimentary shipping for VIP Members (Not a member? It’s free to join). Having a versatile handbag in your closet is essential. One of our favorite options from this sale is the Large Pebbled Leather Convertible Shoulder Bag that’s marked down to $146 and originally was priced at $298. This bag is stylish, can easily be dressed up or down and it comes in multiple color options. You can also style it as a crossbody or shoulder bag to keep hands-free. Best of all, it’s a perfect size to store your keys, phone and small essentials. Head below the jump to find even more deals from the Michael Kors Sale.
Our top picks for women include:
- Large Pebbled Convertible Shoulder Bag $146 (Orig. $298)
- Pavé Rose Gold-Tone Smartwatch $249 (Orig. $395)
- Leather Convertible Shoulder Bag $146 (Orig. $298)
- Mercer Medium Pebbled Leather Bag $136 (Orig. $278)
- Lexington Large Leather Shoulder Bag $170 (Orig. $348)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for men include:
- Slim-Fit Chambray Pants $63 (Orig. $128)
- Harrison Medium Leather Messenger Bag $110 (Orig. $348)
- Harrison Leather Briefcase $227 (Orig. $498)
- Kent Nylon Backpack $115 (Orig. $198)
- Slim-Fit Stretch-Cotton Trousers $45 (Orig. $128)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!