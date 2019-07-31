Save nearly $200 on the Nest Secure starter kit at a new low of $210 shipped

Today only, A4C is offering the Nest Secure Smart Alarm System for $209.95 shipped. This is down nearly $200 from its going rate of $399 at retailers like Best Buy and beats our last mention of $243, marking a new all-time low. The Nest Secure Smart Alarm System is perfect for your home if you’ve already bought into the Nest ecosystem of cameras and thermostats. You’ll get the Nest Secure base, two key tags, and two window/door sensors with this starter kit. Nest Secure works great with a Google Assistant-enabled household. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re in the Ring ecosystem, grab the Ring Alarm Starter Kit for $199 at Amazon. Similar to the Nest system above, you’ll find a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender in the box. Ring’s alarm system work with Alexa to arm, disarm, and more.

Just want to monitor when a door opens or closes? Then pick up a Wyze Sense kit for $48 at Amazon. You’ll get two contact sensors and a Wyze Cam V2 in this set, allowing you to get notified when a door opens then see who’s there.

Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack features:

3 security levels include alarm off, home and guarding, and away and guarding

Security alerts let you know what triggered an alarm, giving you the option to call the police or an emergency contact

No Rush feature enables you to arm and disarm the alarm at your own pace, with a friendly voice alerting you to how much time you have left

Remind Me alerts enable you to arm your system directly from your smartphone

Tags are suitable for children, family members, dog walkers, babysitters, or anyone who requires access to your secured home

