NeuroGum with caffeine and B12 keeps you sharp all day: 12-pack $30 (25% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, NeuroGum (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 12-pack (108 total pieces) of its Nootropic Energy Gum for $29.95 shipped. Regularly $39 or more, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low, nearly 25% off and the best we can find. Over at the NeuroGum site the 12-pack starts at $35 but you’ll also find that this is no ordinary gum. It contains “proprietary nootropic caffeine + L theanine blend with brain activating B6 and B12 vitamins” to improve your focus and cognition. It uses “high-quality” GRAS ingredients with no sugar, aspartame or gluten. Amazon customers seem to like it as well, having left it with a 4+ star rating from over 800 reviews. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Now clearly you’re paying a premium for the science gum above and you can certainly get to chewing for much less than $30. This 180-piece bag will have you minty fresh for months at just over $6 Prime shipped, for example. But you’ll have to supplement it with some coffee to get the same kick as the NeuroGum.

NeuroGum Nootropic Energy Gum:

ENERGY + FOCUS + CLARITY: NeuroGum’s quick release formulation contains the ideal balance of nootropics designed to give you a clean and balanced boost.

QUICK EFFECTS: Our patented cold compression system maximizes the delivery and bioavailability of active ingredients. Get energy 5X faster than drinking coffee or energy drinks.

NO CRASH + NO JITTERS: Unlike other energy supplements, we only use high quality GRAS ingredients to get you in the zone without the sugar crash or energy drink jitters.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!