You and your cats will benefit from this self-cleaning litter box at $80

Amazon offers the PetSafe ScoopFree Original Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box for $79.99 shipped. It goes for $95 at Chewy in another color. Regularly as much as $140, this is the second-best price we’ve tracked at Amazon, as it had been slightly less during Black Friday 2018. With this, you’ll never have to worry about getting on your hands and knees to scoop the cat box ever again. It can self clean for weeks before you’re required to swap the litter tray. A bag of Original Scent Blue Crystal Cat Litter is included to help get you started. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of Amazon shoppers. It’s also the Amazon #1 best-selling self-cleaning litter box.

If you’re fine with a non-motorized litter box but just don’t want it out in the open, save a few extra dollars and get the Good Pet Stuff Company Hidden Cat Litter Box for $57. Aside from the cutout that allows the cat to enter to do its business, it otherwise looks like an ordinary house plant.

PetSafe ScoopFree Self-Cleaning Litter Box:

The PetSafe ScoopFree Original Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box is an automatic litter box that stays fresh and clean without the hassle of scooping. Simply plug in the box and watch it work. The automatic rake system sweeps waste into the covered compartment 20 minutes after your cat uses the litter box. The special crystal cat litter, packed in a convenient disposable litter tray, is 5 times more effective at reducing odor than clay or clumping cat litters. Your cat will always have a clean, fresh-smelling litter box that you’ll both enjoy.

