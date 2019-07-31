Wake up and smell the coffee w/ this budget-friendly blade grinder at $14

Veken (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Blade Coffee and Spice Grinder for $13.69 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 5549E6CW at checkout. This is down from its $20 regular rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. There’s nothing like freshly-ground coffee in the morning. The aroma alone will help you wake up, and the taste…well, there’s nothing like it. This grinder will help you enjoy fresh coffee or spices without breaking a sweat. Rated 4.5/5 stars and is a #1 new release.

Looking for inspiration on your next coffee adventure? This Kindle eBook is a must for under $10 Prime shipped. And be sure to check out Trevor’s custom coffee bar for further inspiration as to what to do next in your house. After just moving into a new apartment myself, I’ll be working on building out my coffee-making gear using his Behind the Screens as a guide.

Veken Blade Cofee Grinder features:

The motor of the grinder is quite powerful when revving, doing a great job to chop up your coffee beans into grounds in just a few seconds

Compact design takes minimum space and can be stored easily on your counter or in a cupboard or drawer

The fully-embedded cover protects from coffee grounds spilling out and the top is clear so you can see what is going on in the grinder

MULTIPLE USES – Not just for grinding coffee beans, our grinder can also grind spices, nuts, herbs, pepper, seeds, grains and more! You can grind quickly for coarse consistency or leave it running longer for finer powders – making this grinder perfect for French press, Espresso, Turkish or Drip coffee.

