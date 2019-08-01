Tweak temps with a Google Home Mini + Nest Thermostat E: $135 (Save $80+)

Beach Camera via Rakuten is offering the Nest Thermostat E + Google Home Mini for $135.20 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. Valued at about $219, today’s deal offers a savings of $83 off when comparing prices for the Google Home Mini and Nest Thermostat E at Best Buy. Today’s deal is the lowest offer we’ve tracked for this combo. Considering that Google owns Nest, this combination is an excellent pairing. Users will be able to control temperatures using their voice, making it dead simple to just relax and keep cool (or warm). Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re an iOS user, you may prefer an option with HomeKit. The iDevices Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat is $77 and is what I personally use. While I wouldn’t argue that it looks anywhere near as fancy as a Nest Thermostat E, it’s functional and setup is pretty straight forward.

Nest Thermostat E features:

Frosted Display: Blends into the background and fits into any home.

Remote Control: Use the Nest app to change the temperature from anywhere – the beach, the office or your bed.

Energy-Saving Features: Like the Nest Learning Thermostat, the Nest Thermostat E can help you save from day one.

Home/Away Assist: Turns itself down after you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home.

Energy History: Check the Nest app to see how much energy you use and why.

