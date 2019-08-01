These AirPrint-enabled printers are musts for any home office from $60 shipped

Office Depot via Amazon is offering the HP OfficeJet Pro 6968 AirPrint-enabled All-in-One Wireless Printer for $59.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally $150, and still fetching as much at Staples, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked historically. This printer features AirPrint, allowing you to easily go from digital to physical via your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Plus, with its all-in-one capabilities, you’ll be able to copy, print, or scan with ease. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

We also spotted the AirPrint-enabled HP LaserJet Pro M404dw Monochrome Wireless Laser Printer for $269 shipped at Amazon. Also on sale at Best Buy, Office Depot, Newegg, and Staples. Regularly $350, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. This printer doesn’t use ink in a normal way but uses toner and heat to print. I much prefer a laser printer over an inkjet, as the prints are higher-quality and dry much quicker. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

No matter which printer you pick up, be sure to grab this 3-ream pack of Hammermill paper for $16.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. Hammermill is one of the best brands in the business when it comes to paper, and this 3-ream pack will give you 4,500 total sheets of paper.

HP OfficeJet 6968 AiO Printer features:

Main functions of this HP color inkjet photo printer: copy, scan, fax, wireless printing, two sided duplex printing, color touchscreen, automatic document feeder, Instant Ink ready so you’ll never run out of ink, and more

Easily print when and where you need to from your smartphone, tablet, or notebook PC. Get convenient mobile printing options and mobile setup. Connect the way you want to with Ethernet and wireless networking

Built for business. Produce fast professional-quality color for 50% less than lasers, save paper, and handle more tasks without slowing down

