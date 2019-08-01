Save big during the Nike Flash Sale that takes an extra $30 off orders of $150 or more with code PLAY30 at checkout, including clearance items. Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It’s free to sign up.) The men’s Air VaporMax Flyknit 3 Running Shoes are a standout from this sale and are very stylish for this season. These shoes are currently on sale for $160, which is down from its original rate of $190. Their stretchable flyknit material mimics your natural stride as well as their breathable material. These shoes also feature heel to toe cushioning to promote comfort. Best of all, they’re available in six color options. Find the rest of our top picks from Nike’s Flash Sale below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide with even more deals today.

Also, if you’re a fan of golf, Nike is offering its men’s Flex Golf Shorts on sale for $50. To compare, these shorts were originally priced at $65. They are infused with stretch to promote comfort and leave you with no restrictions for your golf swing.

Finally, pair the shorts with the men’s Zonal Cooling Golf Polo Shirt. I love that this golf polo is collarless for a modern look and it features a very subtle camouflage design. It also features breathable and stretch fabric, so you stay cool and comfortable throughout the day. Better yet, the polo is on sale for $79 and originally was priced at $85.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

