Put Time Machine to work with Seagate’s Slim 2TB External HDD: $68 (Reg. $80)

- Aug. 1st 2019 4:27 pm ET

$68
0

Amazon is offering the Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Slim 2TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $67.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $12 off the going rate found at retailers like Adorama and is the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in 2019. With 2TB of storage, this drive is a great option for creating Time Machine backups. It could also work well for storing a boatload of photos for the photography enthusiasts out there. It comes with a two-month subscription to the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan, providing access to Photoshop and Lightroom on a Mac or PC. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

If you’ve bought a new computer in the last few years, there’s a good chance that it has a USB-C port. Pick up this AmazonBasics USB Type-C to Micro-B for $8 and you’ll be able to use it. Over 250 Amazon shoppers have given it an average rating of 4.7/5 stars.

Seagate Backup Plus features:

  • An external hard drive for Mac and Windows, Backup Plus Ultra Slim offers 2TB of space for photos, music, and more
  • Enjoy fast plug-and-play connectivity with the included USB 3.0 cable
  • Back up files with a single click or schedule automatic backups—it works with both Mac and Windows. Reformatting may be required for use with Time Machine.
  • Take advantage of the complimentary two-month membership to the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan for access to awesome photo and video editing apps
  • Enjoy long-term peace of mind with the included two-year limited warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$68

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals seagate Storage

About the Author