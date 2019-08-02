Guitar sale up to $290 off: Fender bundle, Gibson J-45, more from $120

Musician’s Friend has now launched a clearance guitar sale with a number of notable deals. We are seeing hundreds of dollars off instruments from Gibson, Fender, Alvarez and more. One particular standout for beginners would have to be the Fender Classic Design Series CC-60S Concert Acoustic Guitar Pack at $119.99 shipped. This bundle is regularly $200 at Amazon and Guitar Center with today’s deal being the lowest we can find. Along with the Fender acoustic guitar (rolled fingerboard, chrome hardware, pearled rosette), you also get a couple of picks, a set of extra strings and a guitar strap. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

While the featured deal is an ideal instrument for beginners, especially with the extra goodies, we also spotted some others. That includes a couple of hundred dollars off some incredible Gibson instruments and much more:

The ChromaCast or the AmazonBasics models are a great way to score a guitar stand at an extremely affordable rate. Both of which will display your beast in all its glory starting from under $10 Prime shipped.

Fender Classic Design Series CC-60S Bundle:

The Fender CC-60S boasts upgraded features at an attractive price, including a solid spruce top, rolled fingerboard edges and an ‘Easy-to-Play’ neck shape. The CC-60S is an entry-level Classic Design model, and features mahogany back and sides and a rosewood fretboard. The concert-sized body provides intimate, well-balanced tone and a more comfortable feel for smaller-framed players. This complete starter pack includes the CC-60 in a black finish, along with picks, a strap and a spare pack of strings. A great choice for the budding singer-songwriter, the CC-60S shines with fingerpicking and strumming alike.

