Samsonite Freeform Hardside Medium Checked Luggage for $109 (Reg. $145)

- Aug. 2nd 2019 4:34 pm ET

$109
Amazon is offering the Samsonite Freeform Medium Expandable Hardside Luggage in White for $109 shipped. Regularly priced at $145, this is the the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year. Travel stress-free with a TSA lock and hardside exterior that helps to keep your essentials safe. This luggage also has double spinner wheels to swiftly get you where you need to be.  Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 270 reviews.

Another very similar option that’s the same size is the Samsonite Checked Medium Luggage in Centric for $99. This luggage features a unique design. Rated 3.9/5 stars with over 500 reviews.

Samsonite Expandable Luggage features:

  • 24″ SPINNER LUGGAGE maximizes your packing power and is the ideal checked bag for longer trips
  • PACKING Dimensions: 24.0″ x 18.0″ x 11.5″, OVERALL Dimensions: 27.95″ x 19.57″ x 13.39″, 8.5 lbs
  • RECESSED TSA combination lock provides security when checked belongings, cases expand for added packing capacity
  • ULTRA-LIGHT, ultra strong shells withstand the rigors of modern travel

