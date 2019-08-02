Snag two Google Home Minis in either color for $39 (Valued at $98)

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the 2-pack of Google Home Minis in Chalk or Charcoal for $39.20 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s a $58 savings compared to the typical rate, $10+ off Best Buy’s current sale price, and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. Just because I reside in the Alexa ecosystem, that doesn’t mean I cannot heartily recommend its competitors. They are all quite similar, providing an easy way to dim the lights, tweak temps on a smart thermostat, and more. By spreading these throughout your home, you’ll be able to leave your phone pocketed or in another room with less remorse than ever. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Keep your new Google Assistant devices organized and out of the way with two wall outlet mounts for $12. I use similar products with my Echo Dot devices and absolutely love the fact that they’re ready to go without taking up counter or desk space.

Google Home Mini features:

Get hands-free help in any room. Google Home Mini is powered by the Google Assistant, so you can ask it questions and tell it to do things. Just start with “Ok Google” to get answers from Google, tackle your day, enjoy your entertainment, and control your smart home. And when you ask for help, it can tell your voice from others for a more personalized experience. Google Home Mini works on its own or you can have a few around the house, giving you the power of Google anywhere.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!