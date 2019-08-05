Asobu’s Portable Cold Brew Coffee Maker hits the Amazon low at $20 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering the Asobu Portable Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $19.99 in Silver or Copper. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 or more, this is a new all-time low at Amazon, matching our previous Macy’s mentions and the best we can find. This portable maker is great for at home or the camp site. It features a vacuum insulated, 18/8 stainless steel carafe that doubles as an on-the-go spill-proof mug. Rated 4+ stars from 200 amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need the insulated carafe, this Primula Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker goes for just $16 Prime shipped right now after clipping the on-page coupon. It carries solid reviews and will make an even larger portion than the Asobu. For an even speedier brew time that you can just cool yourself, consider a $16 French Press from Bodum. And swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware.

Asobu Portable Cold Brew Coffee Maker:

INNOVATIVE- Asobu Coldbrew Insulated Portable Brewer is first of its kind in the cold brew market. Forget about diluted, bitter, and acidic standard ice coffee were talking about getting that amazing freshly brewed coffee every morning with your Asobu Coldbrew maker

PORTABLE- The coffee maker comes along with an easy take on the go spill proof mug so you can enjoy your cold brew at home, in the office, park or on the road

HASSLE FREE- Use your standard medium course coffee grind and with our fine mesh you don’t need to worry about having granules in your cup. Simply fill the mesh with 1.3 ounce of coffee pour cold filtered coffee in a circular motion three times and leave it to steep for 12 or more hour

