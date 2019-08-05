Make your sprinklers smart for just $45.50 shipped at Amazon (New Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Blossom 7-zone Smart Watering Controller for $45.69 shipped. This is down from its $60 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our last mention of $48. If you hate having to manually turn your sprinklers on and off during the summer, this controller is for you. It’ll give you the ability to command your sprinklers from just your phone, allowing you to make sure your yard never dries out. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Looking to save some cash? This hose-end timer is just $27 shipped at Amazon. Just screw it onto your outdoor faucet on one end, screw a hose into the other, and set the timer. That’s all it takes to get automated watering with little-to-no input from you.

Blossom 7-zone Smart Watering Controller features:

Uses up-to-the minute satellite based weather data so sprinklers water only when they need to

Helps to prevent over-watering

Covers 7 zones. The connector for the Pump Start Relay (PSR) can alternatively be set to support an eighth zone.

Create a watering schedule for your sprinkler system from anywhere by using a smartphone or tablet

Installs in as little as 15 minutes

