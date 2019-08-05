Clean up your bag with Cocoon’s 12-inch GRID-IT! Organizer: $13 (All-time low)

- Aug. 5th 2019 4:07 pm ET

$13
Amazon is offering the Cocoon 12-inch GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer for $12.99 Prime shipped. That’s over 35% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. Ever since I got my first piece of Cocoon gear several years ago, I’ve been hooked. I now own a backpack and a duffel bag that sport built-in organizers. If you already own a backpack but want a way to keep it organized, this product makes it simple with a bunch of uniquely-sized elastic straps that can hold your gear snugly in place. Rated 4+ stars from over 85% of reviewers.

If you’d like to get started with a smaller option, check out this $8 Cocoon Organzer. It measures 7.25 x 9.25-inches, providing enough space for an iPhone, charger, headphones, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Cocoon 12-inch GRID-IT! features:

  • GRID-IT! organization system – a rubberized woven elastic object retention system for the ultimate in organization
  • Organize gadgets: chargers, cords, headphones and gadgets
  • Organize makeup: lipstick, brushes and nail polish
  • Organize school supplies: rulers, pencils, pens and scotch tape
  • Endless configurations
  • Versatile organization
  • Designed to hold items firmly in place

$13

