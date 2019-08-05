Stay cool in this 12-foot Intex Above Ground Swimming Pool for $74 (Reg. $130)

Walmart is offering the Intex Metal Frame Above Ground Swimming Pool (12′ x 30”) for $74 shipped. Regularly $130, it starts at $115 on Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Features include “super-tough” laminated PVC sidewalls, a drain plug so you can empty it away from the house and a 1-year warranty. It also has a safety shut off feature on the included filter pump if electrical current gets exposed to water. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

At just $74 to bring the pool home for the summer, it’s hard to go wrong here. You could opt for an Intex Solar Cover in order to retain heat and reduce evaporation at $26 shipped. It has a 4+ star rating from over 4,000 Amazon customers and a 12-foot diameter which will fit today’s featured deal.

Intex Metal Frame Above Ground Swimming Pool:

Enjoy hours with family and friends outdoors this summer with Intex 12-foot by 30-inch Metal Frame Pool! Pool comes with 110-120-volt cartridge filter pump with a pump flow rate of 530 gallons per hour. Hydro Aeration Technology is incorporated into the filter pump providing improved circulation and filtration, improved water clarity, and increased negative ions at the water surface. Great for a family’s first pool and perfect for smaller children, this pool will provide the ultimate summer fun experience.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!