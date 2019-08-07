Keep your beard trimmed with these $20 Prime shipped rechargeable hair clippers

- Aug. 7th 2019 4:10 pm ET

Lolanndic (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ETEREAUTY Rechargeable Hair and Beard Trimmer for $19.98 Prime shipped when the code 305TLVD6 is used at checkout. This is down from its regular near-$30 going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for a way to cut your own hair at home, or just keep your beard on point, this is a great option. It features a 4-hour battery on each charge, allowing you to get multiple haircuts in before it dies. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

A must for hair cutting is a proper apron to keep you from getting itchy. This style is a #1 best-seller at Amazon and will only set you back $8.50 Prime shipped. It’s rated 4.4/5 stars from nearly 3,000 at-home stylists, so you know it’ll get the job done well. Plus, the built-in snaps make it super simple to make sure the neck hole is the perfect size to keep hair out.

Rechargeable Hair and Beard Trimmer features:

SELF-SHARPENING BLADES/BABY SAFETY HAIR TRIMMERS. Made from titanium ceramic to achieve a precise edge with this durable, high-quality blade, cuts very cleanly with no pulling of the hair, offer you fast, safe and precise hair cutting. R Shaped Rounded Edge Design to preventing skin irritation from the blade of hair cutting machine. PRO HAIR CLIPPERS WITH POWERFUL MOTOR. Built-in premium & advanced patented motor can provides substantial power and speed without producing additional heat and noise. With noise reduction technology, you dont need worry about noise(≤45 db) while cutting hair, giving you a smooth hair cut experience.

