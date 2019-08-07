Samsung’s Galaxy 46mm Smartwatch drops to $270 at Amazon (Save $80), more

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy 46mm Smartwatch for $269.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $80 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked by $9. If you’ve been looking for a platform agnostic way to track activity and receive smartphone notifications on your wrist, the Galaxy Smartwatch is certainly worth a look. Unlike Apple Watch, you’ll get a round watch face, marrying traditional style with modern tech. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

We also spotted the Samsung Galaxy 42mm Smartwatch in Rose Gold for $249.99 shipped at Amazon when clipping the on-page coupon. Regularly $330 at Best Buy, today’s deal slashes $80 off and brings it within $10 of its Amazon low. With a form-factor that is roughly 10% smaller than the 46mm option, this is great for those that prefer smaller pieces of tech gear while still getting a similar feature set. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Cut spending by nearly 60% when you opt for Ticwatch E at $112. When we reviewed it, we came away saying it was “the best bang for your buck” when shopping for Android Wear smartwatches. In addition to activity and fitness tracking, users will be able to summon Google Assistant providing an easy way to interface with it.

Samsung Galaxy 46mm Smartwatch features:

Live a stronger, smarter life with Galaxy Watch at your wrist Rest well and stay active with built in health tracking and a Bluetooth connection that keeps everything at your wrist Plus, go for days without charging

Go nonstop for days on a single charge. The wireless charger lets you power up without slowing down.

Available in two sizes and three colors, the Galaxy Watch offers stylish watch faces so realistic they hardly look digital. Plus, choose from a collection of interchangeable bands

Pairs with both Android and iOS smartphones via Bluetooth connection.

